|
|
David Martin
Easley, SC - Olin David Martin, Sr., husband of the late Joyce Avondalee Crenshaw Martin,a retiree of Mayfair Mills and an ardent hunter, fisherman and gardener, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. He was 84.
He is survived by two sons, Olin David Martin, Jr. and wife, Maureen, of Midlothian, Virginia, and Gregory Dean Martin and wife, Terri, of St. Simons Island, Georgia; a daughter, Esther Kay Padgett and husband, John, of Brevard, North Carolina; three sisters, Ruth Traber of Liberty, Dorothy Gibson of Pickens, and Alma Pace of Easley; and five grandchildren, Anne Martin, Paul Martin, Glen Martin, Neal Martin and Felder Anne Martin. In addition to his wife and parents, preceding Mr. Martin in death were two brothers, Claude A. Martin and John B. Martin; and three sisters, Margie Nalley, Thelma Black and Frances Pearson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, 305 West Main Street in downtown Easley.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, at 2 p.m. at United Wesleyan Church, 738 Rice Road in Easley, followed by a brief burial service in Hillcrest Memorial Park near Pickens.
Family and friends are encouraged to post memories or tributes to Mr. Martin or to sign the online guest book at the Robinson Funeral Home website, RobinsonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020