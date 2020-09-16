David Merritt
Piedmont - David Samuel "Dave" Merritt, Sr., 78, husband of Nancy Sylvia Hollingsworth Merritt, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Born in the Mount Airy Community, he was a son of the late Fred Samuel and Hazel Gertrude Porter Merritt. Mr. Merritt retired as the President of the North America Division of Erhardt + Leimer, Inc. A Hejaz Shriner, he was a member of Grove Station Masonic Lodge #166, the Rotary Club, and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. A 48-year Endowment IPTAY member, Mr. Merritt was on Clemson University's Board of Visitors, and he was a member of Mount Airy Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, David S. "Moochie" Merritt, Jr. (Debbie) of Piedmont; two grandchildren, Jamie Merritt and Janna Doughty (Nick) both of Piedmont; and four grandchildren, Marley and Lilly Merritt, and Savannah and Sydney Doughty.
He was predeceased by two brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Mount Airy Baptist Church. The service will follow at 2:00, with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com