David Merritt
David Merritt

Piedmont - David Samuel "Dave" Merritt, Sr., 78, husband of Nancy Sylvia Hollingsworth Merritt, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Born in the Mount Airy Community, he was a son of the late Fred Samuel and Hazel Gertrude Porter Merritt. Mr. Merritt retired as the President of the North America Division of Erhardt + Leimer, Inc. A Hejaz Shriner, he was a member of Grove Station Masonic Lodge #166, the Rotary Club, and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. A 48-year Endowment IPTAY member, Mr. Merritt was on Clemson University's Board of Visitors, and he was a member of Mount Airy Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, David S. "Moochie" Merritt, Jr. (Debbie) of Piedmont; two grandchildren, Jamie Merritt and Janna Doughty (Nick) both of Piedmont; and four grandchildren, Marley and Lilly Merritt, and Savannah and Sydney Doughty.

He was predeceased by two brothers; and one sister.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Mount Airy Baptist Church. The service will follow at 2:00, with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
