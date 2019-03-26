|
David Neil Mauldin
Greenville - David Neil Mauldin, 61, of Greenville, died Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of Doris Bridges Mauldin of Greenville, and the late Hebert Neil Mauldin.
David was a welding supervisor for Calder Brothers Corporation in Greenville.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Buck James Mauldin of Townville; a sister, Deborah Stokes (John); a brother, Timothy Wayne Mauldin (Karen R. Mauldin); a nephew, John Stokes; and two nieces, Julia Brantley and Hannah Mauldin.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 26, 2019