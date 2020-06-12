David Nelson
Taylors - David Nelson, 72, of Taylors, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Simpsonville Rehab and Health.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Ramey Nelson. He was a retired barber, a Vietnam War Veteran, and a member of Clearview Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years: Elizabeth Kelley Nelson; sons: Mark Nelson(Christie), Michael Nelson(Sharon); grandchildren: Michael Nelson, Jr. , Wyatt Nelson(Alli), Emily Nelson, Joseph Nelson, Clark Nelson; sisters: Lib Landreth(Joe), Joyce Greene; and brother: Rick Nelson.
Along with his parents he was predeceased by brothers: Raymond Nelson, Troy Nelson, and Harold Nelson.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020 from 2pm until 4pm at Clearview Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020 at 4pm at Clearview Baptist Church.
Burial will be private.
The family will be at the home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to David's nurse Shannon of Palladium Hospice and all the nursing staff of Unit D at Simpsonville Rehab and Health for the wonderful care they gave.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clearview Baptist Church 5611 State Park Rd. Travelers Rest, SC 29690 or DAV Chapter 1 of SC Lermann Dr. Greenville, SC 29605
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Taylors - David Nelson, 72, of Taylors, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Simpsonville Rehab and Health.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Ramey Nelson. He was a retired barber, a Vietnam War Veteran, and a member of Clearview Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years: Elizabeth Kelley Nelson; sons: Mark Nelson(Christie), Michael Nelson(Sharon); grandchildren: Michael Nelson, Jr. , Wyatt Nelson(Alli), Emily Nelson, Joseph Nelson, Clark Nelson; sisters: Lib Landreth(Joe), Joyce Greene; and brother: Rick Nelson.
Along with his parents he was predeceased by brothers: Raymond Nelson, Troy Nelson, and Harold Nelson.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020 from 2pm until 4pm at Clearview Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020 at 4pm at Clearview Baptist Church.
Burial will be private.
The family will be at the home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to David's nurse Shannon of Palladium Hospice and all the nursing staff of Unit D at Simpsonville Rehab and Health for the wonderful care they gave.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clearview Baptist Church 5611 State Park Rd. Travelers Rest, SC 29690 or DAV Chapter 1 of SC Lermann Dr. Greenville, SC 29605
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.