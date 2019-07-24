Services
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
(864) 878-6371
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
1943 - 2019
David Preston Alexander Obituary
David Preston Alexander

Pickens - David Preston Alexander, 75, passed away July 22, 2019. David was born December 27, 1943 in Pickens, SC, to the late David Edward and Ruth (Cooper) Alexander.

Preston loved people as he never met a stranger. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor, generosity, and exceptional work ethic. Preston and his father owned a grading/trucking company for many years. He drove a truck for C&S Wholesale Grocers until his retirement.

Preston is survived by his wife, Judy Alexander; one sister, Susan Grant; two sons, Daniel Christopher Alexander (Elizabeth), Preston Scott Alexander (Sandra); one daughter, Presley Arlene Lewis (Kevin); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Dillard Funeral Home on July 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel on July 25, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with the Reverend Tommy Hayes officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family welcomes visitors at the home of Chris Alexander.

Flowers are welcomed or donations may be made to Cottingham House at 390 Keowee School Rd, Seneca, SC 29672. Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Alexander family.
Published in The Greenville News on July 24, 2019
