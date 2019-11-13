|
|
David R. Hansen
Fountain Inn - Aug 23,1957 to Nov 2, 2019
David Richard Hansen, beloved husband, son, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away in the early morning hours of November 2nd, 2019, at home in Fountain Inn, South Carolina surrounded by family. David succumbed to complications stemming from brain surgery, a five-month battle which he bravely fought until the end.
David and his family wished him to be at home when the time came for him to join Our Father in heaven. David is survived by his loving wife, Carol; mother, Elizabeth; daughter, Carolyn; stepsons, Robert, August, and Alfred; brother, Keith; and sister, Brenda; as well as a very loving, extended family on his wife's side in New York State. His family also includes seven cats and two dogs, who will miss his affectionate nature and gentle spirit.
Born August 23rd, 1957, in Honolulu, Hawaii as an army brat, David himself decided to enlist in the United States Air Force right out of high school. After leaving the service, David's life moved him from state to state, where he eventually found his way back to the place where he grew up, upstate New York. There he met his future wife, Carol, and together they moved to South Carolina July of 2016.
A memorial service is planned for David on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. Advanced details will be made available to immediate friends and family. David's sense of humor, and loving, quiet, friendly demeanor will be immensely missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019