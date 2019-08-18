|
|
David Smart
Greenville - David Smart passed away on June 18, 2019 in Greenville, SC. David was born July 10, 1967 in Springfield, Ohio and was the son of John C. and Mary Jo Smart. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Dawn Smart Siegel married to Stuart Siegel, his niece, Heather Farrar, his nephews, Alex (married to Larkin) and Billy Farrar. David is a graduate of Blacksburg (VA) High School (1986), earned his baccalaureate degree from Virginia Tech (1991), and a master's degree from East Stroudsburg University, PA (1992).
David was employed by Progressive Insurance for many years, most recently serving the company as a Managed Repair Representative Supervisor. He served on multiple catastrophe deployments assisting customers impacted by losses such as hurricanes. He was very involved in community outreach through Progressive's volunteer program.
David was an avid fan and follower of Virginia Tech football and attended as many home and away games as possible. He also routinely attended musical concerts and participated in outdoor activities on the New River. These and other activities were likely to be enjoyed with friends from his days growing up in Blacksburg, VA.
David dedicated his time and other resources in support of local and national animal welfare organizations. He not only loved his pet dogs over his lifetime, but he sponsored many other dogs in need as well.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 2:00 pm at 1392 Ellett Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073. For more information please refer to Facebook "Remembering David Smart."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
Arrangements are being handled by the Mackey Funerals and Cremations, Century Drive, Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 18, 2019