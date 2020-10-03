David Starnes Kee
Taylors - David Starnes Kee died October 1, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital after an illness. He was born on August 12, 1952 and was the son of the late Billy and Caroline "Sue" Black Kee of Greenville. David attended schools in Greenville, graduating from Wade Hampton High School in 1970. He attended the College of Charleston and graduated from Winthrop (College) University on May 2, 1976. He received his Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Mississippi in 1988.
David was a member of Christ Church Episcopal in Greenville. He loved to celebrate Holy Communion and attend services in the chapel. For many years he worked at Barnes and Noble. David was an avid reader and well-read in many areas of music and art. He loved attending plays and concerts, especially those at Furman University. David was the most unselfish, loving, caring person his cousins have ever known. He loved his family and always made a special effort to stay in touch with each one of them. He was genuinely interested in their lives and the members of their families. He never ended a conversation without telling you "I love you".
David is survived by his aunt, Della Black of Pickens and 17 first cousins, who all loved and adored him as did his many friends and communicants of Christ Church. He will forever be remembered by Annamarie Porco, his care-giver, who was a great friend and companion with David on many of his outings to dinners and concerts. And by Dan Tollison, his devoted friend from elementary school and college all the way thru life.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Covenant House, www.covenanthouse.org
