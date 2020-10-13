David W. Henderson



- - David W Henderson went to be with the lord on 9/27/2020. Surviving is his wife of 37 years, Eleanor Henderson. Also, sons Alexander and David Henderson ,along with daughter Kandi Callaghan. He also had a stepson, Richard Austell and 2 stepdaughters, Eleanor Raiford and Sandy Austell. He was also blessed with 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. No service is scheduled at the time but remains are being handled by The Trident Society









