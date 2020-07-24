David W. Taylor
Mauldin - David William Taylor, 86, passed away on July 23, 2020 at his home.
A native of Greenville, son of the late Clyde Hardin and Lillian Elizabeth Griffith Taylor, he was a retired employee of Greenville Hospital System, a US Army Veteran and a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Gaines Taylor of the home; two sons, Steve Taylor and Ronnie Taylor; one brother, Robert Taylor; one sister, Ann Mahaffey; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 1:00-1:45 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Rocky Creek Baptist Church. A private funeral service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or Appalachian Counsel on Aging, 30 Century Circle, Greenville, SC 29607.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com