Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson Cemetery
Benton, KY
View Map
David William Stahl Obituary
David William Stahl

Greenville - David William Stahl, 60, of Greenville, SC died Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Born in Benton, Kentucky, he was a son of Mildred Nelojean "Jean" Williams Stahl and the late Charles Wilson Stahl.

David was a member of Greenville Fellowship Church. He was employed by Michelin as an engineer for 37 years.

He enjoyed traveling, tennis, fishing, University of Kentucky basketball, dirt track racing and doing home projects.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by a daughter, Allison Lynn Stahl; sister, Teresa Travelstead (David); brother, Carl Stahl; nephews, Brian Stahl (Jamie), Brock Stahl (Kimberly), Michael Travelstead (Becky) and Ethan Travelstead (Laken); niece, Amy Wright (Steven) and many aunts, uncles, great nephews, great nieces and cousins. In addition to his family David leaves behind special friends, Bill Steiner, Bill Bender and Kim Masiello.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from, 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the funeral home. The Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Wilson Cemetery, Benton, Kentucky.

Memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or , 156 Milestone Way, Ste A, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at the residence.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 8, 2019
