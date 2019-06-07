|
|
David Williams "Bill" Hiott
Greenville - Bill was born in Greenville, SC on October 10, 1924 and passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC. Bill was the son of David Whitsett Hiott and Flossie Williams Hiott of Greenville, SC. Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Jean Rowe Hiott formerly of Greenville and now Wilmington, daughter Robin Hiott Spinks of Wrightsville Beach, NC, son Williams Barnett Rowe "Bill" Hiott of Swansboro, NC, daughter-in-law Sherry White Hiott, granddaughter Eva Jean Hiott and grandson David White Hiott of Wilmington, DE. Bill was pre-deceased by his parents, baby sister Ella Evelyn Hiott, brother Barnett Osborne "Bo" Hiott and son David Walker Hiott.
Bill lived most of his life in Greenville. He graduated from Greenville HS, Furman University and also received a second degree from Carnegie Mellon University. He served in the Army Air Corps as a First Lieutenant during World War II where he flew the B-24 bomber.
From childhood, Bill worked with his father publishing the News & Observer. Bill eventually served as President of the family company, where he restructured it into Hiott Press which printed a variety of publications. He served as President of the SC Printer's Association and the SC Press Association. He was a founder and Board member for pharmaceutical company Palmedico, Inc.
Bill was involved in the community in other ways. He was a lifelong member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, choir member and Sunday School teacher. He was very active in the Greenville County Republican Party, and was one of several organizers who led the Eisenhower for President Campaign in SC. He was a member of the American Legion; and in Wilmington, Bill joined the Military Officers Association of America.
Bill had a great love for his family, any written word, and all things artistic. He was a writer of music as well as words, artist, photographer, historian and genealogist.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Bill, Jean and David Hiott Scholarship Fund at Furman University.
Published in The Greenville News on June 7, 2019