Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for David Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wilson Jarvis


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Wilson Jarvis Obituary
David Wilson Jarvis

Simpsonville - David Jarvis, 97, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away March 18, 2019. He was born July 8, 1921 in Swan Quarter, NC. He served 21 years in the U.S. Navy through World War II in the Pacific on the destroyer USS Goldsborough as well as the USS Missouri. David was in the Battle of Okinawa and the Battle of Iwo Jima. He also served during the Korean War, as well as the Cuban Missile Crisis, before retiring as a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer.

After retirement from the Navy, David attended Heating and Air Conditioning school on the GI Bill. He was a Supervisor for BP Oil in Norfolk, VA. After moving to South Carolina, David worked as the Building Superintendent for the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center until his retirement in 1985.

David was predeceased by his wife, Edna Tamagno Jarvis and his son, James Jarvis. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Caroline Prentiss Jarvis, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews.

Visitation will be at Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 3:00 PM on Friday March 22, 2019, with burial to follow at the same location.

It is requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patriots Hospice, 54 Bear Drive, Greenville, SC 29605, or to the .

Condolences to the family can be made at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now