David Wilson Jarvis
Simpsonville - David Jarvis, 97, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away March 18, 2019. He was born July 8, 1921 in Swan Quarter, NC. He served 21 years in the U.S. Navy through World War II in the Pacific on the destroyer USS Goldsborough as well as the USS Missouri. David was in the Battle of Okinawa and the Battle of Iwo Jima. He also served during the Korean War, as well as the Cuban Missile Crisis, before retiring as a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer.
After retirement from the Navy, David attended Heating and Air Conditioning school on the GI Bill. He was a Supervisor for BP Oil in Norfolk, VA. After moving to South Carolina, David worked as the Building Superintendent for the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center until his retirement in 1985.
David was predeceased by his wife, Edna Tamagno Jarvis and his son, James Jarvis. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Caroline Prentiss Jarvis, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews.
Visitation will be at Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 3:00 PM on Friday March 22, 2019, with burial to follow at the same location.
It is requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patriots Hospice, 54 Bear Drive, Greenville, SC 29605, or to the .
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 21, 2019