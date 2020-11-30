1/
David Wolfe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Wolfe

Greer - David Wolfe, 77, widower of Dolly Pittman Wolfe, passed away on November 29, 2020.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late James Thomas Wolfe, Sr., and Altie Weaver Wolfe, he was a self-employed painter and a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

Surviving are one son, Mark David Wolfe (Lynn) of Taylors; one daughter, Kim Wolfe of Greer; one brother, Jimmy Wolfe (Deloris) of Greer; two sisters, Brenda Mason (Laverne) of Travelers Rest and Linda Watkins (John) of Greer and one granddaughter, Marly Wolfe.

Mr. Wolfe was predeceased by three brothers, Bobby Wolfe, Thomas Wolfe and Kenneth Wolfe and two sisters, Willie Mae Garland and Helen Hix.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Pete Wilbanks. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Danny Wolfe, Blair Wolfe, Landon Palmer, Stanley McCraw, Jamie Moon, Roger Moon and Jon Craig.

Visitation will be held 9:45-10:45 a.m. Wednesday Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 499 Highway 912, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved