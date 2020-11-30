David Wolfe
Greer - David Wolfe, 77, widower of Dolly Pittman Wolfe, passed away on November 29, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late James Thomas Wolfe, Sr., and Altie Weaver Wolfe, he was a self-employed painter and a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
Surviving are one son, Mark David Wolfe (Lynn) of Taylors; one daughter, Kim Wolfe of Greer; one brother, Jimmy Wolfe (Deloris) of Greer; two sisters, Brenda Mason (Laverne) of Travelers Rest and Linda Watkins (John) of Greer and one granddaughter, Marly Wolfe.
Mr. Wolfe was predeceased by three brothers, Bobby Wolfe, Thomas Wolfe and Kenneth Wolfe and two sisters, Willie Mae Garland and Helen Hix.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Pete Wilbanks. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny Wolfe, Blair Wolfe, Landon Palmer, Stanley McCraw, Jamie Moon, Roger Moon and Jon Craig.
Visitation will be held 9:45-10:45 a.m. Wednesday Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 499 Highway 912, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
