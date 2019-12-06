Resources
Greenville - DB Evans, 91, passed away peacefully in his home on September 12, 2019. DB is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sarah Evans, daughter Jan Willis (Terry), granddaughters Julia Lane Napolski (Patrick) and Sarah Joanne Harmon (Christopher) and great-grandson, Lewis Harmon. Per his wishes there was no funeral service and a private burial was held on November 29. The family would like to thank caregivers LeAsia Cannon and Holly Papstein and the team at Providence Care Hospice, especially nurse Kelly Grimsley, for their kind and professional support during his declining health.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
