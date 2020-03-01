Services
Deborah Cummins Campana

Greenville - Deborah Cummins Campana, 60, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at her home.

Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of Mary Virginia Parrott O'Shields and the late Robert Wayne Cummins, Sr. She worked for Ogletree Deakins and she loved spending time with her loving husband. They always enjoyed learning new things and exploring nature in every aspect in life. There was never a road they didn't turn down to see what it had in store.

Surviving is her husband of 18 years, Keith Campana; a brother: Robert Wayne Cummins, Jr (Claire); two sisters: Melissa A. Seiler (Scott), Bobbie Jean Barnett (Steve); two niece's: Anna Seiler, Mary Jo Shotwell (Mike); two nephews: Robert Barnett and Andrew Cummins (Courtney).

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
