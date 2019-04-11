Services
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Deborah Denise Grant

Deborah Denise Grant Obituary
Deborah Denise Grant

Piedmont - Deborah Denise Grant, 62, loving wife of Tommy Grant, of Piedmont, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

She was born in Greenville to the late James Bridges and Betty Bridges Knight.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Michael McDowell; four grandchildren, Noah, Rylan, Miranda and David; and two sisters, Kathy Bosinger and Janice Baker.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00 o'clock noon in the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 11, 2019
