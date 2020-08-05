1/1
Deborah N. Riddley
Deborah N. Riddley

Taylors - Deborah N. Riddley, 70, wife of Wesley Riddley, went home to be with her Lord, on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth Vaughn Nalley.Mrs. Riddley was a member of Eastside Worship Center. Deb was an exceptional mother and Mamaw.

In addition to her husband of 53 years, survivors include children, Tammy Kelly (Lee), Teresa Weeks (Ralph), Tonya Craig (Wayne), Tristan Hall (Eric), Tim Riddley (Lindsey), and Truth Infinger (Ryan); brothers, John Nalley, Kevin Nalley, and David Nalley; 21 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Robert Nalley.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Eastside Worship Center, 601 Taylors Road, Taylors, SC 29687. The funeral service will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Eastside Worship Center. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eastside Worship Center
AUG
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Eastside Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
