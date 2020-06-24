Debra Jane (Stewart) Miller
Greer - Debra Jane (Stewart) Miller, age 48, of Greer, SC, formerly of Kennesaw, GA passed away on unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her residence in Greer, SC. She was born on June 14, 1972 in Marietta, GA, the daughter of Donald Bryan Stewart Jr. and the late Katherine Muller Stewart.
In addition to her mother, Debbie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald B. Sr. & Jeanette H. Stewart of Atlanta, GA.
Debbie's constant affection centered on her love for dogs. Her family does not know of a time since her teens when she was not a guardian of several dogs. She was also extremely proud of her home, which she maintained on her own and with close friends in the area.
Debbie obtained a degree in Business Administration from the Georgia Military College in Augusta, GA. She was employed with the State of South Carolina and worked as a Field Office Specialist for the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services in Greenville. Debbie expressed extreme admiration with her family about her position and work and about her fellow employees.
Debbie was the youngest sibling of five children. Debbie showed kindness and humor with her family and friends. She truly loved her family and had a very close connection with her father. She was his baby girl. Debbie was loved and will truly be missed.
Those left to cherish her memory are father, Donald Bryan Stewart Jr.; brothers, Ray Kenneth Stewart and wife Tammy; Donald Bryan Stewart III and wife Becky; sisters, Brenda Sloan and husband, James, Elizabeth Moose and husband, Randy; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, and 3 great-nieces.
A visitation will be held at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive today Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 11:30 to 1:00 PM with a private graveside at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.mackeymortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Greenville Humane Society at 305 Airport Road Greenville, SC.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Mackey Funeral Home Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.