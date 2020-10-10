1/
Della Lucero Wiley
Della Lucero Wiley

- - Della Lucero Wiley, wife of Ernest Wiley, Jr., met her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2020. She is survived by two daughters Karen & Grant Nicholson and Fonya & Greg Page, seven grandchildren, and three sisters. She taught in Greenville County Schools for 39 years.

A memorial service will be at Hope Chapel in Greer, SC on Sunday, October 11 at 3pm. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 and after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons at SendtheWord.org




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Hope Chapel
OCT
11
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Hope Chapel
