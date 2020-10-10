Della Lucero Wiley
- - Della Lucero Wiley, wife of Ernest Wiley, Jr., met her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2020. She is survived by two daughters Karen & Grant Nicholson and Fonya & Greg Page, seven grandchildren, and three sisters. She taught in Greenville County Schools for 39 years.
A memorial service will be at Hope Chapel in Greer, SC on Sunday, October 11 at 3pm. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 and after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons at SendtheWord.org