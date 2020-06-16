Della Mae (Macie) Link
Della Mae (Macie) Link

Greenville - Della Mae (Macie) Link, passed away on June 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Greenville the daughter of the late Willard Eugene and Pearl Tucker Hamby.

Della retired from Greenville County Schools with over 30 year's service. She was a member of the Brushy Creek Baptist Church and taught preschool there for many years. She was a member of Merry Makers Adult Ministry, Sam's shut in and Fidelas Sunday School.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roy Benson Link. She is survived by a son, Michael Link, two daughters, Jeanne (Michael) Scoggins and Pamela (James) Mullins. Five grandchildren, Kevin, Craig, Kayce, Brittany and Ashley. Five great grandchildren, Three great great grandchildren and a brother, Charles Hamby.

Visitation for Della will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 123 W Antrim Dr, Greenville, SC 29607. Condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.woodlawn-fh.com




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
