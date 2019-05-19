|
|
Delmas "Del" A. Burch, Jr.
Atlanta, GA - Delmas "Del" A. Burch, Jr., 84, of Atlanta, GA, died April 26, 2019. He graduated from Clemson University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1960 and spent his career as an Engineer in the Pulp and Paper Industry. Del loved the Clemson Tigers and driving sports cars: active in the Porsche Club and Sports Car Clubs of America.
He is survived by his wife Ann Perkins Delatte; daughters Delicia Grimmesey (Brian) of Atlanta, GA and Susan Carroll of Dothan, AL; his sister Delores Rush of Tallahassee, FL; two step-sons and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents D.A. Burch, Sr. and Helena Koole Daiss (Lawrence) of Savannah, GA, and his first wife Barbara Hamm Burch.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, Dunwoody, GA.
Published in The Greenville News on May 19, 2019