Denise E. Welte
Greer - Denise E. Welte, 84, of Greer, SC, wife of Roger Welte, died Friday, February 7, 2020.
Born in Harvard, IL, she was a daughter of the late George S. and Gwendolyn Danner. Denise was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a law librarian for Leatherwood, Walker, Todd and Mann. Denise loved volunteering for the Greenville Little Theatre.
In addition to her loving husband of 62 years, she is survived by six children, eighteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two sisters.
A recitation of the rosary will be held at 6:00p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with visitation following until 8:00p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of SC, 204 Douthit St. Ste. A1, Greenville, SC 29601 or The Greenville Little Theatre, 444 College St. Greenville, SC 29601.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020