Dennis Doherty Jr.
Greenville - Dennis John Doherty Jr. died peacefully at home on August 8, 2020.
Dennis was born in Birmingham, Alabama Sept 23, 1946.
He was a man in love with life, a life he loved to fill with playing in the mountains their rivers and lakes, dancing in the evenings, eating ice cream whenever the mood hit and spending moments with the ones he loved. He was an adventurer in soul and a family man at heart.
Dennis graduated from Greenville Highschool in 1964 before moving on to Notre Dame where he was a member of the Lacrosse team and founding member of the ski club while earning a degree in Engineering. He finished his formal studies at Penn State with a Masters degree in Acoustical Engineering in 1971.
Following a decade in Atlanta GA, where he married and started his family, he returned to Greenville in 1982 to be close to his mother and siblings while raising his three children. He successfully ran his small business Doherty Computer Services (DCS) for close to two decades before retiring to other pursuits.
Dennis was never an idle man and donated much of his time to organizations he believed in, receiving a 10 year service award from Greenville Guardian ad Litem and a 30 year Honor Award from Kiwanis Club of Greenville where he was secretary for 7 years. He was also a member and trip leader for the Greenville Natural History Association (GNHA) as well as a referee for the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association (SCYSA) for over 20 years. Dennis was also an active long-time member of St Giles Presbyterian Church and more recently Brookwood Church.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Woodlief Doherty; children, Dennis John Doherty III (Stacey), of Greenville, SC, Meghan Doherty Wolfrom (Jed), of Bozeman, MT and Reid Doherty (Mary Beth), of Mauldin, SC; Step daughter, Christina Janvier of Mauldin; grandsons, Dennis John Doherty IV and Merritt Doherty of Greenville, Jasper and Maclaren Wolfrom of Bozeman, MT; granddaughters, Lane and Anna Pearse Doherty of Greenville; sisters, Lorraine E. Sterling, of Greenville and Ann T. Doherty, of Canton, MI; and brother, Robert P. Doherty, of Greenville. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Doherty Sr.; mother, Lillian F. Doherty; and sister, Kathleen Moseley.
The Doherty family wishes to express their gratitude for the many acts of kindness that have been extended to them. Special acknowledgement is extended to the loving care of the staff of Open Arms Hospice and to Dennis' personal caregivers Ms. Loretta Dawkins and Ms. Linda Jenkins.
A private memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 12 at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association
or Open Arms Hospice or Brookwood Church.