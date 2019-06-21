Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Dennis Theodore Greene Obituary
Dennis Theodore Greene

Greenville - Dennis Theodore Greene, 82, widower of Mary Frances Greene, of Greenville, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Born in Taylors, he was a son of the late Ernest W. and Gertrude Pitts Greene.

Dennis was a member of Covenant Methodist Church in Greenville. He was a Master Mason, Scottish Rite, and Hejaz Patrol. Dennis retired from Fluor Daniel and was a huge Clemson football fan.

He is survived by a son, Michael Greene (Kaori) of Greenville; a daughter, Darlene Greene (Hon. Daniel Pollock, USMC Ret.) of West Union; three grandchildren, Kaido Greene of Greenville, Sonomi Greene of Greenville, and Braden Stocks of Richmond, VA; two brothers, Lonzo Greene (Laura) of Greenville and Joel Greene (Sarah) of Greer; two sisters, Jewell Redman (Jack) of Livingston, MT and Joyce Johnson (Edgar) of Rock Springs, GA; a sister-in-law, Betty Cunningham (David) of Greer; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. A private burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery, West.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 21, 2019
