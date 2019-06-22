|
Dennis Theodore Greene
Greenville - Dennis Theodore Greene, 82, widower of Mary Frances Greene, of Greenville, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. A private burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery, West.
