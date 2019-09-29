|
|
Dennis Tully
Piedmont - Dennis "Jim" Tully age 81 of Piedmont S.C., passed Wednesday. He was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was the CEO of Tullco, Inc, lifetime member of American Legion, Rotarian Mason, Commanders Club Disabled American Veterans. Survivors include three daughters Elizabeth Ann(Bryan) Hunt, Christina D. Baugh, Christina N. (Scott) Newton two sons James P.(Susan) Tully, and J. Benjamin Albin, one sister Patricia Prideaux, grandchildrens Derek (Natasha) Howard, Jamie Howard, Joshua (Alexandra) Lohman, Anna (Hunter)Tully Tuttle, Brittney(Sarah) Tully, Jack Tully, Nick Tully, Jeffrey Baugh, Jake Baugh, Jaden Baugh, Ashley(Valarie) Page, Scott(Kaitlin) Newton, Kayla Newton, and 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and 3 on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Maxine McReynolds Tully, daughter Tamra Lynn Tully, brother Carl Tully. Graveside services will be held Monday 3:00P.M. at MJ Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery with full Military Honors. Condolences can be seen at http://www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Holloways Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 29, 2019