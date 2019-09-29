Services
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
MJ Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Tully
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Tully

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Tully Obituary
Dennis Tully

Piedmont - Dennis "Jim" Tully age 81 of Piedmont S.C., passed Wednesday. He was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was the CEO of Tullco, Inc, lifetime member of American Legion, Rotarian Mason, Commanders Club Disabled American Veterans. Survivors include three daughters Elizabeth Ann(Bryan) Hunt, Christina D. Baugh, Christina N. (Scott) Newton two sons James P.(Susan) Tully, and J. Benjamin Albin, one sister Patricia Prideaux, grandchildrens Derek (Natasha) Howard, Jamie Howard, Joshua (Alexandra) Lohman, Anna (Hunter)Tully Tuttle, Brittney(Sarah) Tully, Jack Tully, Nick Tully, Jeffrey Baugh, Jake Baugh, Jaden Baugh, Ashley(Valarie) Page, Scott(Kaitlin) Newton, Kayla Newton, and 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and 3 on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Maxine McReynolds Tully, daughter Tamra Lynn Tully, brother Carl Tully. Graveside services will be held Monday 3:00P.M. at MJ Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery with full Military Honors. Condolences can be seen at http://www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Holloways Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now