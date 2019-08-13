Services
Dr. Derek Evan Lindsey


1972 - 2019
Dr. Derek Evan Lindsey Obituary
Dr. Derek Evan Lindsey

Seneca - Dr. Derek Evan Lindsey, 47, husband of Amanda Carole Carter Lindsey, of Hillandale Road, Seneca, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, after a swimming accident.

A native of Greenville, SC, he was the son of Carroll Wesley and Mary James Carlton Lindsey of Greenville. He graduated from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, and went on to share his love for animals through his work at Clemson Animal Hospital. He was a well known and respected veterinarian who was loved by both his clients and work family. Dr. Lindsey enjoyed collecting unusual guns and jewelry, and spending time with his friends at Deep South Defense. He loved the beach and watching UGA Bulldogs football. He was known as a jokester and was often referred to as the "Master of Strange Trivia." Derek was a wonderful father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He always said that he would be saying "Hey y'all, watch this," as he entered the pearly gates "riding a custom Harley," with his dog Hippo riding shotgun.

In addition to his wife and parents, Dr. Lindsey is survived by his daughters: Brooke ,15, and Claire, 13; brothers: Wesley Lindsey (Ashley) of CA, and Brad Lindsey (Laura) of Charlotte, NC; nieces: Erin, Rowan, and Megan; nephew: Fischer; dogs: Snipper, Mali, and Luna; cats: Loli, Bob, and Chainsaw; his work family at Clemson Animal Hospital and the many special clients who turned into family, and many other close friends and family members.

Derek was preceded in death by his bulldog, Hippo.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4:30-7:00 PM, at the Trinity Wesleyn Church Family Life Building. Remarks & Remembrances will begin at 5:00 PM, and the celebration of life will continue afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemson Animal Hospital's Tom Cat Fund, 108 Liberty Drive, Clemson, SC 29631, or to Clemson Paw Partners, P.O. Box 612, Clemson, SC 29633.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 13, 2019
