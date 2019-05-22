Services
Beasley Funeral Home Inc
715 Augusta Street
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 520-2997
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Beasley Funeral Home
715 Augusta Street
Greenville, SC
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reedy River Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Reedy River Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Greenville - Dr. Desmond E. Smith M.D, age 67, of 13 Boxthorne Court died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Spartanburg Regional Hospital in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Celebration of life will be held 12 noon Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Reedy River Baptist Church with Dr. Edward Brantley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Greenville Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 9am-7pm in the Chapel of Beasley Funeral Home Greenville. The family is at the home
Published in The Greenville News on May 22, 2019
