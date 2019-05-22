|
|
Dr. Desmond E. Smith M.D
Greenville - Dr. Desmond E. Smith M.D, age 67, of 13 Boxthorne Court died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Spartanburg Regional Hospital in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Celebration of life will be held 12 noon Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Reedy River Baptist Church with Dr. Edward Brantley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Greenville Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 9am-7pm in the Chapel of Beasley Funeral Home Greenville. The family is at the home
Published in The Greenville News on May 22, 2019