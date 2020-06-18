Devario Q. Bruster
Travelers Rest - Mr. Devario Quintarius "Poopy/DQ" Bruster, 24, of Travelers Rest, passed on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home.
Funeral Service: Monday, June 22, 2020; 1:00pm at New Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Travelers Rest - Mr. Devario Quintarius "Poopy/DQ" Bruster, 24, of Travelers Rest, passed on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home.
Funeral Service: Monday, June 22, 2020; 1:00pm at New Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.