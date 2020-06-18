Devario Q. Bruster
Devario Q. Bruster

Travelers Rest - Mr. Devario Quintarius "Poopy/DQ" Bruster, 24, of Travelers Rest, passed on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Service: Monday, June 22, 2020; 1:00pm at New Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.






Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
