Dewey Eddleman
Piedmont - Dewey "Rudy" Eddleman, 88, of Piedmont, husband of Theresa Cuccia Eddleman, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home.
Born in Cullman, AL, he was the son of the late Minnie Sophie Howell and the late Dovard Giger Eddleman.
Dewey served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member and trustee of St. Andrew United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Piedmont Saddle Club and a Past President of the Cleveland Caballaros Drum and Bugle Corps. Dewey loved to train and show horses.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 69 years are two sons, David Wayne Eddleman (Carol Currie) and Jeffrey Scott Eddleman; 3 grandsons, Anthony Wayne (Beth Dei), Timothy Scott (April Duffey), and David Joseph Eddleman (Kristen Moore); 7 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lillie Dickson (Kat) and Norma Murray.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Eddleman is predeceased by four brothers, Fred, Cordie, Harvey, and Charles Eddleman; and one sister, Jewell Williams.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Easley, with burial to follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 am to 11:15 am at the church.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory - Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020