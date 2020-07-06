Dewey Lee Campbell
Piedmont - Dewey Lee Campbell, 79, loving husband for 57 years to Wanda Campbell, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Born in Travelers Rest, SC, he was a son of the late Hobson Dewey and Eunice Stewart Campbell.
Dewey was a member of Cross Plains Baptist Church. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, "Pop" and friend. He enjoyed fishing, bee-keeping and spending time with his family.
In addition to his devoted wife, he is survived by four precious children, Kaye Evatt and husband, Robin, Lynn Bayne, Dewey "Buddy" Campbell, Jr., and Nancy Schooler; six adoring grandchildren; six caring great grandchildren; three sisters, Juanita Burrell, Nancy Arrington, and Pat Eppes, and husband, Kenneth; three brothers, Kenneth Campbell, David Campbell, and wife, Ann, and Sammy Campbell, and wife, Phyllis; and numerous other loving family members.
In addition to his parents, Dewey was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherrie Campbell; and sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Harold Abercrombie.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dewey's memory to Siloam Baptist Church, 229 Siloam Baptist Church Road, Easley, SC, 29642.
Condolences and Hugs from Home may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest