|
|
Dewey Smith
Pelzer - Raymond Dewey Smith, 87, husband of Carolyn Harvey Smith, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Born in Piedmont, he was a son of the late Raymond Leroy (Roy) and Bertha Pressley Smith. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was retired from Duke Energy after 33 years of employment, an active member of Duke Retirees and the South Greenville Masonic Lodge #425, and a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Pelzer. Dewey was a loving Christian husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his wife of the home, he is survived by son, Raymond "Ray" Smith (Ruby) of Seneca; daughters, Ann Cleveland (Eddie) of Easley, and Lisa Dalton (Brian) of Dacusville; brothers, William (Bill) Smith of Easley and J. Charles Smith of Pelzer; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, from 2:30 to 4:00 pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Pelzer, with the service to follow at 4:00 pm. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 706 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605, Tabernacle Baptist Church Buildings and Grounds, P.O. Box 268, Pelzer, SC 29669, or McCall Hospice House c/o Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020