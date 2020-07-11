Dewey "Skin" Williams, Jr.
Greer - Dewey "Skin" Hobson Williams, Jr., 97, widower of Margaret Jeanette Henson Williams, passed away July 10, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Dewey H. Williams, Sr. and Bernice Brannon Williams, he was a decorated U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII having served in the Pacific Theater on the USS LST 268. He was a retired employee of Southern Machinery Co. and the Draper Corporation. Skin was a Mason, a member of the Bailey Masonic Lodge, and a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Greer and attended St. Michael Lutheran Church in Greenville. He walked his Bible by his actions and gave away many treasures whittled by hand.
Surviving are two daughters, Teresa J. Williams of Greer and Cynthia W. Trout (Keith) of Taylors; a brother, Ken Williams of Marietta; five grandchildren, Kevin Mullinax, April Wilson, Sarah Forrester, Adam Bishop and Elizabeth Hobbs; four great-grandchildren, Blake Drotleff, Dewey Forrester, Henson Forrester and Margaret Forrester.
A private service will be webcast 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at www.thewoodmortuary.com
with a public committal service following in Wood Memorial Park.
His body will lie in state Monday, July 13, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2619 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605 or Prisma Health - Upstate Office of Philanthropy Cerebrovascular and Stroke Fund, Designate to Stroke Camp, 300 E. McBee Ave., Suite 503, Greenville, SC 29601-2882.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com