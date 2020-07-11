1/1
Dewey "Skin" Williams Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dewey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dewey "Skin" Williams, Jr.

Greer - Dewey "Skin" Hobson Williams, Jr., 97, widower of Margaret Jeanette Henson Williams, passed away July 10, 2020.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late Dewey H. Williams, Sr. and Bernice Brannon Williams, he was a decorated U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII having served in the Pacific Theater on the USS LST 268. He was a retired employee of Southern Machinery Co. and the Draper Corporation. Skin was a Mason, a member of the Bailey Masonic Lodge, and a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Greer and attended St. Michael Lutheran Church in Greenville. He walked his Bible by his actions and gave away many treasures whittled by hand.

Surviving are two daughters, Teresa J. Williams of Greer and Cynthia W. Trout (Keith) of Taylors; a brother, Ken Williams of Marietta; five grandchildren, Kevin Mullinax, April Wilson, Sarah Forrester, Adam Bishop and Elizabeth Hobbs; four great-grandchildren, Blake Drotleff, Dewey Forrester, Henson Forrester and Margaret Forrester.

A private service will be webcast 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at www.thewoodmortuary.com with a public committal service following in Wood Memorial Park.

His body will lie in state Monday, July 13, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2619 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605 or Prisma Health - Upstate Office of Philanthropy Cerebrovascular and Stroke Fund, Designate to Stroke Camp, 300 E. McBee Ave., Suite 503, Greenville, SC 29601-2882.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Lying in State
10:00 - 07:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved