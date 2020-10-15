1/1
Diamond Styles Bradshaw
Diamond Styles Bradshaw

Greenville - Diamond Styles Bradshaw, 88, wife of Otha M. Bradshaw of Greenville, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home.

Born and raised in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Jasper and Mary Messer Styles.

Mrs. Bradshaw was a member of Roper Mountain Baptist Church.

Survivors include, in addition to her husband of 63 years, a son, Otha Kim Bradshaw (Revonda); daughters, Pam B. Crumpton and Sandra B. Carithers (Bryan); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Styles, Mildred McQueen (Gary), Julie Owens (Harold) and Carol Knight (Victor); and brother, Charlie Styles (Janie).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, J. Earl Styles (Ellen), J.T. Styles (Ruth), and Darol G. Styles; and sisters, Evelyn Jones (Bob), Margaret Davenport (Riley), and Elizabeth Foster (Bill).

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1:45 until 2:45 p.m. at Roper Mountain Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m., in the church. Burial will follow in Roper Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. Guests are requested to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and to wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to Roper Mountain Baptist Church, 300 Roper Mountain Rd. Ext., Greenville, SC 29615

Condolences or Hugs From Home may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:45 - 02:45 PM
Roper Mountain Baptist Church
OCT
17
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Roper Mountain Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
