|
|
Diana Kopelson
Easley - After a courageous eight month battle with multiple myeloma, Diana Curtis Kopelson, of Easley, South Carolina, was welcomed into God's arms on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Always full of joy and love, Diana leaves behind many wonderful and dear friends and family. Her husband, David Kopelson and their fur baby, Otis. Sister Barbara Suis and nephew, Michael Suis of Hampton, Virginia. Sister in law and brother in law Carol and Bobby Sanders of Palmyra, Virginia and niece, Katey Sanders of Richmond, Virginia. Sister in law and brother in law, Laura and Damon Christenbury, and, nieces Sarah and Mary Christenbury of Greenville, South Carolina. Services will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2PM at Christ United Methodist Church, 901 Easley Bridge Road, Greenville. The family requests donations of sympathy in Diana's honor be made to the Bon Secours Cancer Center c/o St. Francis Foundation, 1 St. Francis Drive, Greenville, SC 29601
For what it's worth it was worth all the while…It's something unpredictable, but in the end it's right…I hope you had the time of your life
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 2, 2019