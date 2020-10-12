Diane Becker Kall "Didi"
Columbia - Diane Becker Kall "Didi", age 74, of Columbia, SC, passed away on October 8, 2020 in Greenville, SC.
Diane was born in Plainfield, NJ to Gertrude & Paul Becker on October 25, 1945. She graduated from North Plainfield High School and went on to study at Boston University and Emerson College where she earned a degree in Education. She traveled through parts of Europe with friends and then moved to Atlanta, GA where she began her career teaching elementary school. While there, she met her late husband Dr. Sheldon B. Kall who was completing part of his residency in pediatrics at Egleston Children's Hospital (Emory University). After marrying in June 1975 she left teaching to start a family and ultimately settled in Columbia, SC. She worked as the office manager of her husband's pediatric practice for the next 25 years and relocated to Greenville, SC after his death in 2014 to be close to family. She spent her last three years at Waterstone Assisted Living where she cultivated new friendships and enjoyed routine visits with grandchildren.
Diane is survived by two daughters, Amie Kall Brisker (Malcolm) of Pikesville, MD and Elizabeth Kall Clauss(Timothy) of Greenville, SC; four grandchildren: Sophie Brisker and Allison, Alex and Adam Clauss.
Diane will be laid to rest next to her late husband in her family plot in Woodbridge, NJ .
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the COVID 19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO @ Covid19responsefund.org
