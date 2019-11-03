Services
Diane Hale Hawkes

Diane Hale Hawkes

Clemson - After a brave battle with cancer, Diane Hale Hawkes passed away on October, 30th, 2019, at the age of 62. She leaves behind her children, Michael Hawkes (Eliza Hawkes) of Clemson, SC and Jessica Chalupa (Richard Chalupa) of Fort Myers, FL.

Diane was born in Chattanooga, TN to Carl Henry Hale Sr. and Katheryn Neff Hale, who predeceased her. She was raised in a large, loving family. She is survived by sisters Susan Hale McCormick (James McCormick), and Janice Hale Taylor (Philip Taylor), and brother Carl Henry Hale, Jr .(Jean Hale). Growing up, Diane was voted Valentine Queen and Best- All-Around and, excelling at sports, she played softball and was captain of her basketball team.

After marrying her high school sweetheart, Peter Hawkes, they moved to Hilton Head Island to raise their children. Diane enjoyed going to the beach, collecting photographs, cultivating flowers and plants, and spending time with her children and grandchildren; Jacob, Noah, and Alice. Her humor and loving spirit touched many people throughout her journey.

Relatives and friends will be holding a private commemorative service to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rosa Clark Medical Clinic in Seneca, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
