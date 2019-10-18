Services
Joseph A. Strickland Funeral Homes
305 Cleveland Avenue
Hartwell, GA 30643
(706) 376-3901
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Hartwell
Hartwell, GA
Dick Lanford


1939 - 2019
Dick Lanford Obituary
Dick Lanford

Hartwell - Dick Lee Lanford passed peacefully on October 17, 2019 at the age of 79.

Dick is survived by his wife Becky of 57 years; sons Mark (Lori), Craig (Barb), Eric; grandkids Trevor, Zach, Madison; sister Jane (Bob) and brother Bob (Julie). He is preceded in death by father Carl Mason Lanford and mother Mae Lynn Lanford.

Dick was born on December 20, 1939 in Greer, SC. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with degree in accounting and married his high school sweetheart Becky in 1962. Dick first attended North Greenville College where he played All American baseball and basketball. After accepting a position with Southern Railway in 1964, he moved to Atlanta and had a very successful career spanning 35 years.

In lieu of flowers, please hug someone close to you today and donate generously to the Georgia Baptist Children Home and First Baptist Church of Hartwell.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
