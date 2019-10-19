Services
Joseph A. Strickland Funeral Homes
305 Cleveland Avenue
Hartwell, GA 30643
(706) 376-3901
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Hartwell
Hartwell, GA
1939 - 2019
Hartwell - Dick Lee Lanford passed peacefully on October 17, 2019 at the age of 79.

Dick is survived by his wife Becky of 57 years; sons Mark (Lori), Craig (Barb), Eric; grandkids Trevor, Zach, Madison; sister Jane (Bob) and brother Bob (Julie).

Funeral services for Mr. Dick Lanford will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hartwell. Burial will be in the Memorial Garden of Prayer.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
