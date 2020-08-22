1/1
Dicky Lee Owens
1947 - 2020
Dicky Lee Owens

Easley - Dicky Lee Owens, 73, husband of Judy Elizabeth Williams Owens, passed away August 21, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late Leroy C. Owens and Bobbie J. Wilson Owens. Dicky proudly served in the US Army for four years and was a Vietnam veteran. He worked at and retired from Suburban Propane after 37 years of dedicated service.

Dicky was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who loved to dance, tell stories and make others laugh. He enjoyed working in the yard, digging holes and playing on his tractor. He also liked to build cars, spend time at the lake and watch his hummingbirds. But more than that, he loved his family and he will be sorely missed by his beloved fur-baby, Toby.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 48 years, are a son, Kevin Owens (Stephanie) of Easley, SC; a daughter, Stephany Almeida (Alex) of Easley, SC; three grandchildren, Justin Owens (Becky), Cali Almeida and Nick Almeida, all of Easley, SC; sister, Susie Owens of Piedmont, SC; and his aunt, Joyce (Sweetie) Knight of Easley, SC.

Dicky is predeceased by his parents; a brother, Larry E. Owens; sister, Jackie Lynn Owens Griffin, and his canine companion, Anna.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville. A private burial will take place at Dolly Cooper the following day.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory - Powdersville Road, Easley, South Carolina.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
SEP
1
Burial
Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
