Pugh Funeral Home Chapel in Asheboro
437 Sunset Ave.
Asheboro, NC 27203
(336) 625-2171
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Panagia Prousiotissa Greek Monastery,
404 Warner Road
Dimitrios George Hrysikos

Greenville - Dimitrios George "Jimmy" Hrysikos, age 81, of Greenville, SC passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the home of his son in Simpsonville, SC.

Mr. Hrysikos was born in Marathia, Greece on March 2, 1938 to George and Theodora Hrysikos. His family migrated to the United States when Jimmy was 11 years old and he worked in the restaurant business in Southhill, VA. He later arrived in Greenville, SC where he worked for the Rainbow Drive-In. Jimmy was the former owner/operator of Zorba East in Taylors, SC, Golden Fleece in Greenville, SC, and Pete's in Gaffney, SC. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brothers, Constantinos, Stavros, Nickolaos, and Stelianos.

He is survived by his wife, Maria D. Hrysikos; son, George Hrysikos and wife Lucia of Simpsonville, SC; daughters, Dorothy Chulkas and husband George of Greenville, SC and Anita Quinn and husband Greg of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Kathrine, Nelson, Dimitri, Maria, Mary Kathryn, and Anna Sophia; and sisters, Elle Panagiotopoulo of Greece and Eleni Sarris and husband Emanuel of Atlanta, GA.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Panagia Prousiotissa Greek Monastery, 404 Warner Road in Troy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Panagia Prousiotissa Greek Monastery, 404 Warner Rd., Troy, NC 27371.

Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Hrysikos family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 12, 2019
