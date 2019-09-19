Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:45 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
201 Rock Springs Road
Easley, SC
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
201 Rock Springs Road
Easley, SC
Dina Hendrix Sellers


1949 - 2019
Dina Hendrix Sellers Obituary
Dina Hendrix Sellers

Easley - Dina Hendrix Sellers, 70, wife of the late Leon Steve Sellers, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late William Edward "Bill" Hendrix and Juanita Morgan Hendrix.

Mrs. Sellers was a 1967 graduate of Easley High School. She retired from Baptist Easley Hospital after 50 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Chad Sellers (Amy) and Angela Sellers Moore (Terry) all of Easley; a granddaughter, Cassidy Crowe; great grandchildren, Caysen Crowe, Corbin and Claire Thomas; a brother, Daniel Hendrix (Christa) of Oak Island, NC; and a sister, Patricia Wayne of Easley.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Dan Wayne.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2:30 PM until 3:45 PM at Rock Springs Baptist Church, with a service to follow at 4:00 PM in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Charleston , 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 19, 2019
