Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Greenville - Dixie Gayle Bridges, 71, of Greenville, died July 21, 2019. Born in Greenville County, she was daughter of the late Blanche Lorene Powers. Gayle retired from Greenville Hospital system after serving for 27 years. Surviving are her daughter, Lori Farmer (Scott) and son, Tony Bridges(Karen); three grandchildren: Kelsea and Kyndel Farmer and Lindsay Thomas; Two great-grandchildren: Westyn and Ashtyn Thomas; sisters: Mary Alice Hughes and Evelyn Phillips. In addition to her family she is survived by her special companion, James Posey. She was predeceased by sisters: Leona Bass and Donna Brown.

A memorial service will be today Tuesday at 4:00 pm at Mackey at Century Drive. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 3:45 pm at the mortuary.

Condolences may be made at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 23, 2019
