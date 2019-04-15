Services
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
(864) 878-6371
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Griffin Baptist Church Cemetery
Pickens - Dollie Frances Trotter,75, passed away Saturday April 13, 2019 on her mother's birthday, in Pickens. Born in Pickens County, she is the daughter of the late Homer and Mary Nix.

Survivors include a daughter; Angela M. Perry (Will) of Pickens, sister; Ruth Anderson of Pickens, sister in law Sandra Nix and special friend; Joyce Hayes both of Easley. Dollie also leaves two grandchildren; Casey Wayne Stewart and Jodi Lee Stewart, and two great grandchildren; Crosby Payne and Emma Payne. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a son; Robert E.Trotter, and three brothers; Charles Seay, Rev. Richard Nix and Robert Nix.

Special thanks is extended to the staff of Manna Health and Rehab nurses, and CNA's for how they treated Dollie as family.

A graveside service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 2pm at Griffin Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations in Dollie's behalf may be made to https://www.dementiasociety.org.

Online condolences may be made to WWW.dillardfunerals.com

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Trotter family.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 15, 2019
