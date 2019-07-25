Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Episcopal
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Collins Obituary
Dolores Collins

Greer - Dolores Edwards Collins, 86, died Monday, July 22, 2019.

Born in Allen, KS, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Elva E. and Flossie Dettmer Edwards.

Dolores was a communicant of Christ Church Episcopal. She served on the Altar Guild and was a member of St. Monica and St. Theresa Guilds. Dolores received a B.S. degree in nursing in 1955 from Kansas University. She worked at Kansas University Medical Center until she married Dr. Clark S. Collins. The couple moved to Boston, MA where Clark took a residency in ENT and Dolores worked at New England Deaconess Hospital until they started their family.

Dolores enjoyed music, dancing, and the symphony. She was also in the symphony guild, Greenville Medical Auxiliary, and was the group leader in the local scleroderma support group.

Dolores is survived by a daughter, Ann C. Jones (Monroe) of Liberty; a granddaughter, Katie Jones; adopted daughter and caregiver, Adriana Acevedo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian Clark Collins; a daughter, Emily Rackley; and a grandson, Austin Rackley.

The memorial service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Episcopal with the visitation following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 10 N. Church St., Greenville, SC 29601, or Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now