Dolores Collins



Greer - Dolores Edwards Collins, 86, died Monday, July 22, 2019.



Born in Allen, KS, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Elva E. and Flossie Dettmer Edwards.



Dolores was a communicant of Christ Church Episcopal. She served on the Altar Guild and was a member of St. Monica and St. Theresa Guilds. Dolores received a B.S. degree in nursing in 1955 from Kansas University. She worked at Kansas University Medical Center until she married Dr. Clark S. Collins. The couple moved to Boston, MA where Clark took a residency in ENT and Dolores worked at New England Deaconess Hospital until they started their family.



Dolores enjoyed music, dancing, and the symphony. She was also in the symphony guild, Greenville Medical Auxiliary, and was the group leader in the local scleroderma support group.



Dolores is survived by a daughter, Ann C. Jones (Monroe) of Liberty; a granddaughter, Katie Jones; adopted daughter and caregiver, Adriana Acevedo.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian Clark Collins; a daughter, Emily Rackley; and a grandson, Austin Rackley.



The memorial service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Episcopal with the visitation following.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 10 N. Church St., Greenville, SC 29601, or Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Published in The Greenville News on July 25, 2019