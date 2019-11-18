|
|
Dolores Davis Brausch
Taylors - Dolores Davis Brausch, age 81, of Taylors SC, died Saturday, November 16, 2019.
She was a native of Maryville, TN and the daughter of Fred and Selma Davis. She grew up in Millburn, IL. Dolores was married for 51 years to the late John J. Brausch and is survived by her brother, Jerry Davis of Gridley, CA; four Children, son and daughter-in-law, John and Pennie Brausch of Taylor Mill, KY; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Thomas Giovanetti of Argyle, TX; son, James A. Brausch of Greenville SC; and son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Mary Brausch of Franklin, MA; grandchildren Haley Harris, Seth Giovanetti, Ryan & Pierce Brausch; great grandchildren McClain Harris and Sawyer Harris; as well as many nephews, nieces and friends. Dolores moved with her family to Greenville SC in 1963. She was actively involved at St. Matthews Methodist, Southside Baptist, and Heritage Bible Churches as well as active in the local community. A funeral service will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 at 2PM in the Chapel at Graceland Cemetery East, 2206 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681 with family friend Pastor Rick Greene, officiating the service followed by interment at Graceland East Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the cemetery chapel. Flowers are accepted but memorials are preferred and can be made to: Wilds Christian Camp, 3201 Rutherford Road, Taylors, SC, 29687. Flowers should be delivered to Westville Funerals, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29611.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019