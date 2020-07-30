Dolores "Dodie" Femer Anderson



Greer - Dolores "Dodie" Femer Anderson, 92, passed away peacefully at her home on July 29, 2020.



Born in Forest Park, Illinois on May 12, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Randine Femer who were Norwegian immigrants. Dodie was predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bob) W. Anderson, and her great grandson, John Dalton Slick.



She is survived by her four daughters: Susan A. Bell (Allen) of Walterboro



Nancy C. Anderson of Spartanburg, Judy A. Blalock (Buster) of Sullivan's Island, Randi A. Berry of Spartanburg.



She leaves behind eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Dodie was a member of The Lutheran Church of Our Savior and an avid supporter of the Girl Scouts, Greenville Humane Society, USC Athletics, and her alma maters, Greenville Tech and USC Upstate. Because of her volunteerism and philanthropic generosity she was awarded The Order of the Palmetto by the Governor in May 2019. She attended sporting events regularly which kept her active and brought her joy. Dodie loved life.



The family wishes to thank everyone who cared for her, honored her, and brought her so much happiness during her lifetime.



Dodie will be laid to rest beside her husband in a private ceremony. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one's charity or non profit of choice.



Visit her tribute page.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store