Don Cope
Greer - Sheldon "Don" Cope, III, 88, passed away on October 19, 2019 at his home.
A native of Cope, SC, son of the late Sheldon B. Cope, Jr. and Deryl Wilson Cope, he was the owner/operator of Cope Construction, a former pilot for Daniel Construction, US Air Force Korean War Veteran and a member of Lee Road United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Sarah Breland Cope of the home; one daughter, Peggy Cope Gregg (Tim Briggs) of Taylors; one son, Robert S. Cope of Greer; one sister, Lynn Pierce of Louisville, KY; two grandchildren, Andy Cox (Kiersten) and Julie Von Bokern (Eric) and four great-grandchildren, Leah Bell, Andersen Bell, Caroline Von Bokern and John Von Bokern.
Mr. Cope was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Bradov and Vicki Shannahan.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Lee Road United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Clay Faulk and Rev. Beth Faulk. The committal will be private.
Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019