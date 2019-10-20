Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Cope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Cope

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Cope Obituary
Don Cope

Greer - Sheldon "Don" Cope, III, 88, passed away on October 19, 2019 at his home.

A native of Cope, SC, son of the late Sheldon B. Cope, Jr. and Deryl Wilson Cope, he was the owner/operator of Cope Construction, a former pilot for Daniel Construction, US Air Force Korean War Veteran and a member of Lee Road United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Sarah Breland Cope of the home; one daughter, Peggy Cope Gregg (Tim Briggs) of Taylors; one son, Robert S. Cope of Greer; one sister, Lynn Pierce of Louisville, KY; two grandchildren, Andy Cox (Kiersten) and Julie Von Bokern (Eric) and four great-grandchildren, Leah Bell, Andersen Bell, Caroline Von Bokern and John Von Bokern.

Mr. Cope was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Bradov and Vicki Shannahan.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Lee Road United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Clay Faulk and Rev. Beth Faulk. The committal will be private.

Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now