Don K. Smith
Woodruff - Don K. Smith, 70, husband of Sabra went home to be with the Lord on October 24, 2019. Born on December 23, 1948, in Columbus, Georgia, he was the son of the late Winfred E. Smith and Annie Bell (Grissom) Smith. Don is survived in addition to his wife, by his brother, Barry E. Smith; his sister, Frances Elliott; his daughters, Donna K. Lapointe and Diane K. Hill; his grandchildren, Colt Jones, Amber Hill, Gabriel Chandler and Elizabeth Danielle Lister and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved pal and companion, CoCo. You have passed from this world but you have left your mark upon us. You will never be forgotten. We will forever cheer " GO TIGERS " in your name. In keeping with Don's wishes, there will be no service and his remains will be scattered at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019